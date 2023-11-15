Lawrence Mayor-elect Deb Whitfield announces transition team

City of Lawrence Mayor-elect Deb Whitfield has chosen her transition team that will work with her and city department heads as they prepare for her to take office in January.

According to a Nov. 14 news release, the team’s co-chairs will be Lawrence Township Trustee Steve Talley, and Whitfield’s campaign advisors Zach Brown and Keith Johnson.

Chief Legal Counsel is Russell Brown of Clark, Quinn, Moses, Scott & Grahn, LLP. Brown is a member of the Fort Harrison Reuse Authority board, a former Lawrence Township Trustee and has served on the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Other team members include:

Camille Blunt, director of public affairs at Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP

David Corbitt, partner at Krieg DeVault LLP

James Perron, former mayor of Elkhart and current Lawrence resident

Jerome Stanford, Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters

Joyce Rogers, executive vice president of the Indiana University Foundation

Elia James Sanchez, former director of crime prevention and deputy chief of staff for the City of Lawrence

Mark Turner, chief strategy officer

John Kunzer, executive vice president of community physicians at Community Health Network

Ali Bartlett, Bose McKinney & Evans LLP and board member for the Greater Indianapolis Republican Women’s Club

Oscar Gutierrez, president at Bondry Consulting and former city controller

Pam Dechert, local nonprofit board member and technology professional at Lumen

LeAndre Level, community outreach coordinator for the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office

“By naming this team of professionals to assist in my transition, we are laying the foundation for a smooth change of power from Mayor (Steve) Collier and his team,” Whitfield stated. “I look forward to working with this incredible team that truly cares about the prosperity and future of our city and residents.”