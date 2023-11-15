Current Publishing
Units could see smoke coming from the building along 8th Street when they arrived on scene, the Noblesville Fire Department stated. (Photo courtesy of Noblesville Fire Department)

Noblesville Fire Department responds to fire at business, no injuries reported

At 11 a.m. Nov. 14, the Noblesville Fire Department responded to a business fire at IDI Composites International at 407 S. 7th Street. No injuries were reported.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the building along 8th Street, NFD stated. The initial fire started in a 26-gallon drum in a storage area. It was contained to the room of origin and NFD crews extinguished the fire.

The Hamilton County Emergency Management and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.


