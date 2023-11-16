Snapshot: Marching Success

Current Publishing
Fishers High School’s Tigers Marching Band finished its “A Happenin’ HoliDaze” marching season by placing 12th in the nation at the Bands of America Grand Nationals Finals Nov. 10-12 at Lucas Oil Stadium. A total of 92 marching bands competed over the weekend, involving about 15,000 students. The Marching Tigers’ next adventure is performing in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 23. (Photo courtesy of Hamilton Southeastern Schools)


