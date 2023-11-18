Snapshot: Carmel Christkindlmarkt readies for holiday season

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt held a soft opening and preview event Nov. 15 at Carter Green. Guests sampled new and classic market treats, listened to live music and shopped at vendor booths. The holiday market is open Nov. 18 to Dec. 24. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. Learn more at CarmelChristkindlmarkt.com.