Snapshot: Clay Township history celebrated during county’s bicentennial

The Hamilton County Bicentennial celebrated the history of Clay Township with an event Nov. 12 at the Carmel Clay Public Library. Attendees had the opportunity to view displays featuring historic items and photos, and a presentation included information about the area in various eras, music and more. (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)


