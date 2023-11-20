A twist on ‘The Nutcracker’

The Village Dance Studio dancers will present “The Nutcracker, Short & Suite” at the STAR Bank Performing Arts Center, 1000 Mulberry St., Zionsville, with performances at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 10.

Village Dance Studio opened in Zionsville in 1977 and now includes hip-hop, jazz, modern, tap, pointe, creative movement and more.

“We designed this production to be friendly for all families, as ‘The Nutcracker’ ballet is a magical part of the holiday season and should be enjoyed by everyone,” Village Dance Studio director Traci Broman stated.

Broman said “Nutcracker, Short & Suite” differs from other productions because it features only local dancers, is shorter than the traditional “The Nutcracker” and admission is affordable for families. More than 100 Zionsville and Whitestown kids will participate in the show.

Broman said “The Nutcracker, Short & Suite” is a condensed version of the Nutcracker ballet that features the show’s best-known dances. Additionally, the production includes narration so young audience members can understand what they see on stage.

“This is a holiday tradition that we love sharing with the community,” Broman stated.

Attendees can meet the dancers and enjoy “The Nutcracker”-themed treats and crafts, photos and autographs during a ticketed Nutcracker Sweets event between performances.

For the second year, Broman said the studio is partnering with the Humane Society for Boone County.

Village Dance Studio has produced “Muttcracker” calendars featuring photographs of the dancers with HSforBC animals. Profits from the calendar sales will go to the Humane Society for Boone County.

Tickets to both “The Nutcracker, Short & Suite” and the Nutcracker Sweets event are available at villagedancestudio.com. All tickets are general admission seating.