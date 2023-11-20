Fishers City Council OKs community center site annexation

The Fishers City Council voted unanimously Nov. 20 to annex 25 acres that will be the site of the planned new Fishers Community Center southeast of the intersection of East 121st Street and Hoosier Road.

The $60 million, 105,000-square-foot facility, announced in June, will be recreation-focused, according to the city, and will include amenities such as a dog park, indoor playground, indoor walking/running track and an aquatics facility.

The center will offer memberships and day passes with discounts for Fishers residents. Free amenities will be available to residents and nonresidents, including the indoor playground, indoor track and a café.

The center also will house clinical rooms and offices for the Fishers Health Department, a childcare facility, multipurpose rooms and public gathering spaces. Williams Architects | Aquatics worked with the city and The Hagerman Group on the project design.

The center will be paid for through city-issued bonds following a build-operate-transfer agreement set to end in 2026. The city states that it does not anticipate tax rates will increase as a result of this project.

The community center site is going through a rezoning process to change its designation from residential to open space, which allows it to be used for recreational purposes. The council approved the rezone in first reading and referred that matter to the plan commission.

For more about the center, visit thisisfishers.com/fishers-community-center-at-johnson-farm.

Also during the Nov. 20 meeting, the council approved: