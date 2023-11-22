All Carmel Clay Schools campuses receive Purple Star Designation

All 15 Carmel Clay Schools campuses have received the Purple Star Designation by the Indiana Department of Education to recognize their commitment to supporting service members, veterans and students with connections to the military.
Districts are ineligible to receive the distinction, as schools must individually meet the requirements. There are 102 Purple Star Designated schools in Indiana. The Purple Star School Designation is valid for a three-year period.
“We are immensely proud to receive the Purple Star Designation from the Indiana Department of Education,” CCS Superintendent Michael Beresford said. “This honor reflects our sincere gratitude and respect for the sacrifices made by our service members and their families. It is our duty and privilege to provide a supportive educational environment that recognizes and values their contributions to our nation.”
Schools receiving the Purple Star designation must meet the following criteria:
- Have an assigned point of contact for military families
- Meet all grade-level training requirements for point of contact
- Have a dedicated webpage providing recognition and resources for service members, veterans and students and families
- Host an annual military program
- Have a public military display recognizing service members
- Submit a school board resolution publicizing support for military students and families,
- Ensure military service members and their immediate family members meeting minimum job qualifications for open positions at the school will be guaranteed a job interview.