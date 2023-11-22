Current Publishing
You are at:»»»All Carmel Clay Schools campuses receive Purple Star Designation

All Carmel Clay Schools campuses receive Purple Star Designation

0
By on Carmel Community

All 15 Carmel Clay Schools campuses have received the Purple Star Designation by the Indiana Department of Education to recognize their commitment to supporting service members, veterans and students with connections to the military.

Districts are ineligible to receive the distinction, as schools must individually meet the requirements. There are 102 Purple Star Designated schools in Indiana. The Purple Star School Designation is valid for a three-year period.

“We are immensely proud to receive the Purple Star Designation from the Indiana Department of Education,” CCS Superintendent Michael Beresford said. “This honor reflects our sincere gratitude and respect for the sacrifices made by our service members and their families. It is our duty and privilege to provide a supportive educational environment that recognizes and values their contributions to our nation.”

Schools receiving the Purple Star designation must meet the following criteria:

  • Have an assigned point of contact for military families
  • Meet all grade-level training requirements for point of contact
  • Have a dedicated webpage providing recognition and resources for service members, veterans and students and families
  • Host an annual military program
  • Have a public military display recognizing service members
  • Submit a school board resolution publicizing support for military students and families,
  • Ensure military service members and their immediate family members meeting minimum job qualifications for open positions at the school will be guaranteed a job interview.


More Headlines

Polytechnic upgrades at Carmel High School to cost more than expected Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township schools awarded Purple Star Designation Businesses awarded at Advancing Noblesville Awards For kids’ sake: Kiwanis Club of Castleton founded 35 years ago by Fort Harrison officers Shockingly simple: AEDs placed in public spaces around Carmel enable anyone to save a life Snapshot: Clay Township history celebrated during county’s bicentennial
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact