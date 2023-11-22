Westfield tree-lighting will light up the night

As darkness falls in Westfield on Dec. 2, Grand Junction Plaza will be transformed into a wintery fairyland for Westfield in Lights.

Westfield Welcome and the Downtown Westfield Association invite all of Westfield to witness the Tree Lighting Ceremony beginning at 5:50 p.m. at Grand Junction Plaza with the master of ceremonies, Santa himself.

The free festival begins at 3 p.m. with live music, llama walking and more. Winter-themed carnival games and more than 20 vendors will be in a large tent on Jersey Street, and food trucks will be on-site with food and treats for purchase.

Mrs. Claus and Rudolph will make meet-and-greet appearances on a rotating basis between 3 and 6 p.m. Westfield Welcome Director Kayla Arnold said attendees can expect a few new surprises this year.

Westfield workers will help collect letters to Santa. One of four special red mailboxes will be available for letter drop off at the plaza during the tree-lighting event. Letter writers can address envelopes to Santa at the North Pole. If they’re placed in a red mailbox, envelopes won’t need a stamp to get where they need to go. But workers ask that parents include a self-addressed stamped envelope inside to help Santa speed up his reply process. Other mailboxes will be available until Dec. 20 at Grand Park Events Center at 19000 Grand Park Blvd. and at the City Services Center at 2728 E. 171st St.

Although Westfield has been holding tree lightings for many years, last year was the first time that the more than 30-foot tree was installed and lit at Grand Junction Plaza.

“It initially started with the Downtown Westfield Association, and it has kind of evolved over the years,” Arnold said. “It’s the event where the most family traditions are involved.”

The Ice Ribbon will have amended skate times that day to allow for set up, but those who would like to view the tree-lighting from afar as they swirl and twirl on the ice can purchase tickets in advance at westfieldwelcome.ticketleap.com/iceribbon23-24 for the 3 to 4:30 p.m. and 5 to 6:30 p.m. skate sessions.

Outside of Westfield Rocks the Fourth, Westfield in Lights is the highest-attended event hosted by Westfield Welcome, according to Arnold.

“We’re looking forward to it,” she said. “We can’t wait to kick off the holiday season with Santa. I don’t know that we’ll get him on skates, but we will see.”

For more, visit westfieldwelcome.com/westfield-in-lights.