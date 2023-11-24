Spotlight on Art raises $50K to benefit children

Returning for its second year, Spotlight on Art Benefiting Children benefited three local nonprofits at an open house-style event held Nov. 9 at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel.

At the event, local artists sold their work and donated half of the proceeds to Prevail, the Boys and Girls Club of Noblesville and Children’s TherAplay, three nonprofits that provide assistance for children.

Event organizer Esther Lakes said more than 200 guests attended and contributed to raising approximately $50,000.

“My passion is helping children,” Lakes said. “I personally enjoy art, and this was something different that’s not done locally. I thought it would be a little different and attract more people to come, rather than a typical fundraiser.”

Former Hamilton County Superior Court Judge Steve Nation spoke during the event and said he was amazed by what the local community does to support children.

“It’s just really nice that in Hamilton County we have a lot of people that will go and find needs and find resolutions for those needs,” Nation said.

Local artists at the event included children as young as 6 from five local schools, including Saint Matthew School, Harrison Parkway Elementary and Noble Crossing Elementary.