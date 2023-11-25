Westfield resident arrested in relation to evidence leak in Delphi murder case

A Westfield resident has been arrested and transported to the Johnson County Jail for his possible role in leaking crime scene photos from the Delphi murder case, according to a news release Nov. 22 from the Indiana State Police. A charge of one count of conversion was filed against Mitch Thomas Westerman, 41, in Johnson County Superior Court 3 Nov. 21. A Class A misdemeanor, conversion is described in Indiana Code as an attempt to “knowingly or intentionally exert unauthorized control over property of another.”

In a sworn affidavit dated Oct. 18, Westerman said he visited Baldwin's law firm several months ago. While waiting to meet with Baldwin, Westerman saw photos from the Delphi murder case on a conference room table and took photos of them. Westerman and Baldwin both stated that neither Baldwin nor Rozzi gave him permission to take the photographs. According to his affidavit, Westerman shared the photos with a Fishers man who shared them with an unidentified Texas man who then shared them with podcasters, journalist Áine Cain and attorney Kevin Greenlee of "The Murder Sheet" podcast. Cain and Greenlee purportedly contacted authorities once they realized the photos had been prohibited from release. The Fishers man took his life by gunshot after a visit from police.

In the murder case, which has been highly publicized across the nation, Richard Allen, 51, of Delphi was arrested in October 2022 and charged with the 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German, also of Delphi. Attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi were assigned as his public defenders, and Allen has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Baldwin is a founder of Baldwin, Perry and Riley P.C., also known as The Criminal Defense Team, with offices in Franklin, Indianapolis and Noblesville. Brad Rozzi is a partner with Hillis, Hillis, Rozzi and Dean of Logansport,

According to his affidavit, Westerman shared the photos with a man from Fishers, who may have served in the Indiana Air National Guard with Westerman. The unidentified Fishers man apparently shared the photos with an unidentified Texas man who then shared them with podcasters, journalist Áine Cain and attorney Kevin Greenlee of “The Murder Sheet” podcast. Cain and Greenlee purportedly contacted authorities once they realized the photos had been prohibited from release. Cain, Greenlee and the Texas man who sent them the photos are mentioned in the affidavit but not charged.

According to court documents, Westerman admitted to Baldwin on Oct. 9 that he had taken the photos and shared them with the man from Fishers. On Oct. 12, Indiana State Police investigators allegedly went to the house of the Fishers man to question him about the leak. Supposedly, the man wouldn’t answer any questions without an attorney present and hours later took his life by gunshot.

At an Oct. 19 hearing, Gull announced that Baldwin and Rozzi were withdrawing from the case due to evidence leaks. However, Baldwin and Rozzi later filed a motion accusing Gull of pressuring them into withdrawing. They have petitioned that Gull be removed and that they be reinstated as Allen’s legal counsel. According to reports, new attorneys have filed similar petitions on behalf of Allen.

An initial hearing for Westerman hasn’t been set, and Allen’s trial will likely be delayed again.