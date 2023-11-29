Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Fishers police investigate alleged road-rage shooting

Fishers police investigate alleged road-rage shooting

0
By on Fishers Community

One person was reported injured in an alleged road-rage shooting incident that occurred around 6 p.m. Nov. 29 on 106th Street in Fishers.

According to the Fishers Police Department, the shooting took place in the 8100 block of East 106th Street just west of I-69.

“All involved parties have been contacted and are cooperating with investigators,” an announcement stated, although no arrests were reported. “One person drove themself to a local hospital for evaluation of a gunshot wound. There is no ongoing threat to the community.”

According to FPD, detectives are investigating the events that led to the shooting. Witnesses are asked to contact Fishers Police Department Detective Rob Baker by calling 317-595-3134, or emailing [email protected].


More Headlines

Attorney general files civil lawsuit against former Clay Middle School employee accused of misappropriating more than $200K Fishers resident finds niche with javelin Best gift: Fishers Marching Tigers perform in annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Raised to serve: Lawrence Mayor-elect Deb Whitfield discusses path to political office Goal oriented: Fishers Event Center expected to open in November 2024 Westfield resident arrested in relation to evidence leak in Delphi murder case
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact