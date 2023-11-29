Lawrence firefighters, chamber gathering holiday toys

The Greater Lawrence Chamber of Commerce, City of Lawrence firefighters and Rotary Club of Indianapolis Northeast are co-hosting a toy drive in conjunction with the chamber’s monthly After-Hours social gathering in mid-December.

The festive holiday gathering and toy drive is set for 4:30-7 p.m. Dec. 13 at Indian Lake Country Club. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and cocktails will be served during the informal, open-house style event, according to an announcement from the Lawrence Chamber.

“During the event we will accept new, unwrapped toys or check donations benefitting the City of Lawrence Firefighters Christmas Toy Drop,” the announcement stated. “If you cannot make the event but would still like to donate, please feel free to drop your gift off at the Greater Lawrence Chamber Office at 6501 Sunnyside Rd., Suite A216, Indianapolis IN 46236. Donations can be mailed to this address as well.”

Checks can be made payable to Firefighters Family Assistance Program.

The Dec. 13 event is the deadline for toys to be donated to the program, according to the chamber.

According to the City of Lawrence, additional toy drop-off locations are:

City of Lawrence Fire Department stations

Stock Yards Bank & Trust (71st and Binford)

Sports Page Lounge (46th and Post)

Purple Ribbon Office Solutions (56th and Sunnyside/German Church)

Saltire Toys & Games (Pendleton Pike and Sunnyside)

Lord Ashley’s Pub & Eatery (Pendleton Pike and Oaklandon)

Fortune Academy (56th and Post)

The city’s announcement stated that Saltire Toys & Games is offering 50 percent off all toys that are donated into their drop-off box.