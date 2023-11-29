Mayor-elect Willis appoints Westfield’s first chief of legal

Mayor-elect Scott Willis has appointed Kaitlin Glazier to be the City of Westfield’s first chief of legal.

In the last few years, having a dedicated city attorney has been a topic of discussion, according to the city. Willis said having one is in the best interest of Westfield residents.

“The City of Westfield is long overdue to have our own city attorney,” Willis stated. “Finding the right person to fulfill this role has been one of my top priorities. Kaitlin Glazier understands the complex intricacies of municipal law. I have full confidence in her experience and skills.”

As chief of legal, Glazier will solely represent the legal affairs of the City of Westfield. Her role will be to provide comprehensive, timely and cost-effective legal services to meet the city’s needs, including legal counsel, representation and services to the administration, boards and commissions in Westfield and, when needed, coordination of outside counsel to ensure efficient delivery of representation.

“I am looking forward to working alongside Mayor-Elect Willis and the rest of the administration during this exciting time of growth in Westfield,” Glazier stated. “I bring unique insight and experience to this role gained through my tenure in municipal law at a prominent law firm, followed by my role as the in-house City Attorney for the City of Lawrence. I’m honored to provide legal assistance and guidance to the team that Mayor-elect Willis has assembled.”

Glazier is the city attorney for the City of Lawrence and will move into the role of City of Westfield’s chief of legal on Jan. 1, 2024.