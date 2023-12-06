Westfield Foot and Ankle welcomes new doctor

Dr. Ken Stumpf is joining the team of specialists at Westfield Foot and Ankle, a local provider of comprehensive foot and ankle care to patients in Westfield and the surrounding areas.

An Evansville native with more than a decade of experience, Stumpf treats pediatric and adult patients needing both primary podiatric care and those with more complex foot and ankle conditions. His areas of expertise include the diagnosis and treatment of sports injuries, plantar fasciitis and bunions. He also performs reconstructive surgery utilizing the latest advancements in podiatric medicine and surgical techniques to ensure the best possible outcomes for his patients.

Stumpf received his doctor of podiatric medicine degree at Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and completed a residency program specializing in foot and ankle surgery. Before joining Westfield Foot and Ankle, he was a podiatrist with Community Health Network.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Ken Stumpf to our team,” stated Dr. David Sullivan, founder of Westfield Foot and Ankle. “His expertise and commitment to patient-centered care align perfectly with our practice’s mission. We are confident that his addition will further strengthen our ability to provide exceptional foot and ankle care to our patients.”

Patients can now schedule appointments with Dr. Stumpf at Westfield Foot and Ankle’s state-of-the-art facility located at 16411 Southpark Dr., Suite B, in Westfield. The practice offers a comprehensive range of services, including preventive care, conservative treatments, laser therapy, advanced surgical interventions and onsite X-ray services.

For more, visit westfieldfoot.com or call 317-896-6655.