Westfield Washington School Board to hold public hearing on ‘Destination Westfield’

The Westfield Washington School Board will hold a second public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the WWS Administration Center regarding what the district has termed “Destination Westfield.” It will be the second public hearing on plans for future development in the district.

“We are trying to get the word out because we want people to know we’re being transparent,” WWS Communications Director Joshua Andrews said.

Within the past year, the district has conducted more than 10 “Destination Westfield” public presentations throughout the community to allow those who are interested to learn about the district’s plans, and the spending for those plans, moving forward.

“We’re trying to be as proactive as possible,” Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Brian Tomamichel said. “This is probably the largest development Westfield has ever seen if you count the cumulative projects, cost-wise, and with space being added. Because of the growth in Westfield, we are trying to solve problems that no other district in the state is facing — possibly no other district in the country.”

WWS has gained more than 500 students this year. In the past three years, the school has gained 1,200 students. That’s nearly the number of students at the middle school, Tomamichel said. However, other than the expansion of the intermediate and middle school space in 2018, this will be the first building construction in the school district since the completion of Monon Trail Elementary School in 2009.

WWS expects to have groundbreakings on six projects in 2024: a transportation facility; an expansion to the early learning center; a new middle school; Midland Crossing Elementary School; a new Shamrock Springs Elementary School; and a renovation and expansion of the soon-to-be vacated Westfield library, which will become a WWS event center and home to Shamrock Connections, Foodies Rock and the Rock Shop.

“We are able to do all of this without raising taxes,” Tomamichel said.

Anyone wishing to speak during the public hearing Dec. 12 at 19500 Tomlinson Rd, Suite B. must live within the WWS district. Speakers will be required to fill out a comment card upon arrival and will be limited to three minutes per comment.