Zionsville Town Council approves updated ARPA plan, park department’s 5-Year Master Plan and Holliday Farms PUD

The Zionsville Town Council met Dec. 4 for its second-to-last meeting of the year. The final session for the current council will be at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 18 at Town Hall.

What happened: The council unanimously approved an ordinance of the updated American Rescue Plan Act fund plan on its final reading.

What it means: At its Nov. 6 meeting, the council approved a spending plan for ARPA funds. Councilor Josh Garrett said he and Councilor Alexander Choi worked with Deputy Mayor Andy Pickell on the 2024 budget and agreed that items cut from the budget would be moved to the ARPA plan. Mayor Emily Styron vetoed the town’s spending plan for ARPA funds Nov. 16. The ordinance to amend the ARPA plan with updates was passed on first reading by the town council by a 6-0 vote Nov. 20. Garrett said the ordinance “encompasses all dollars left for ARPA for a variety of different uses,” including trails and items for all of the town’s departments.

What’s next: As of Dec. 5, Styron had 10 days to approve the ordinance or veto it for a second time. If rejected, the council could vote to override her veto at the year’s final meeting Dec. 18.

What happened: The council unanimously approved a resolution regarding the Zionsville Parks and Recreation Department’s 5-Year Master Plan.

What it means: Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Jarod Logsdon presented the park department’s 5-Year Master Plan. He said that throughout 2022, the park’s team met with residents to “collect community input, inventory existing parkland and neighboring park systems, and refine recurring priorities” to draft the 2023-2028 plan. The Master Plan update has previously been reviewed and received a favorable recommendation from the Zionsville Board of Parks and Recreation and the Zionsville Plan Commission. According to Logsdon, the updated plan highlights several capital improvements and opportunities within the park system and identifies potential funding opportunities. Councilor Craig Melton said it is a “great plan” and was excited about moving forward with the Carpenter Nature Preserve and having the final plan but does not believe it is a “monument” or that everything in the plan needs to be completed.

“I think we should continue to do what is best for the Town of Zionsville, not just meet the plan because it’s a plan moving forward,” Melton said.

What happened: The council unanimously approved an ordinance amending the planned unit development of the Holliday Farms/ Sentry Development.

What it means: Director of Community and Economic Development Mike Dale presented an ordinance amending the proposed Holliday Farms/ Sentry Development PUD. The Zionsville Plan Commission voted in favor of the project at its Nov. 20 meeting. The project would rezone approximately 23 acres from the SU-7 District to a PUD to provide for a senior living facility and other commercial and residential uses. The 3795 S. U.S. 421 acreage in Zionsville will be incorporated into the Holliday Farms PUD. Dale said if the rezoning is approved, future site development would be subject to plan commission approval for subdivision platting and development plans. Attorney Matt Price spoke on behalf of Sentry Development and presented the changes made to the residential and commercial areas, including no restaurants with drive-thru service and no service stations.

“We did preserve the ability to have walk-up restaurant service, and a financial institution would be permitted,” Price said. “We also limited the areas where residential use could go.”