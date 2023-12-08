Noblesville presents inaugural Holiday in Lights Parade

The Holiday in Lights Parade was held the evening of Dec. 2. It started on 16th and Harrison Streets, traveled south on 16th Street to Logan Street, continued through downtown and crossed the Bridge of Flowers before passing Federal Hill Commons along State Road 19, the city stated. (Photo by Elissa Maudlin)
Noblesville presents inaugural Holiday in Lights Parade0
