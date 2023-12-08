Snapshot: Santa, Grinch visit Clay Terrace 

On Dec. 2, Clay Terrace presented the Santa Soiree, an event for all ages that included live music, a giant slow globe, Santa’s arrival and more. (Photos by Edward Redd)
Snapshot: Santa, Grinch visit Clay Terrace0
