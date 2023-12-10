White River Christian Church Hispanic campus hosts celebration and service

White River Christian Church’s Hispanic campus will host a celebration called Celebración de Navidad at 6 p.m. Dec. 17. The event is for congregation members and will be held in the gym at 1685 N. 10th St.

Until 2018, the event was more of an outreach that was open to the community, Hispanic Congregation Pastor Miguel Lara said. But now, he said, the focus is on church members. On average, approximately 250 church members attend the celebration. The church gives gifts at the event to children and celebrates with a pitch-in dinner.

“The beauty of this is that since we represent several nations, Spanish-speaking countries, we get that melting pot of cuisines,” Lara said. “So, we want to have a taste of different countries — specifically their Christmas dish.”

Lara said at least eight nations are represented during the celebration, including Venezuela, Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, El Salvador, Colombia, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic.

The event includes live Christmas music played by the church’s worship band. Children ages 5 to 11 will perform the Christmas story based on the Gospel of Luke.

SPANISH SERVICE

At 10:30 a.m. Dec. 24, White River Christian Church will present a Christmas service in Spanish. The church is at 1685 N. 10th St. in Noblesville and Lara said the service is open to anyone.

“You could offer a service translated or with headphones, but it’s not the same,” Lara said. “By doing (the service in Spanish), it’s going the extra mile saying that you care and that you’re important and that we’re willing to do extra stuff so that you feel loved and cared (for) and welcome.”

In Hispanic culture, Lara said Christmas Eve is typically more celebrated than Christmas Day.

“So, it’s getting together, families cooking together, very much like Thanksgiving,” Lara said. “People will travel distances just to be together, even come from other countries, just to be together for the 24th.”