Arts for Lawrence plans eclipse exhibit

Arts for Lawrence has issued a call to artists who wish to submit artwork for the Total Eclipse Art Show set for March 8-April 8 at the Visual Arts Center, 8970 Otis Ave.

The juried exhibit will feature art of any medium by central Indiana artists, with special consideration for artwork that focuses on space, astrology and astronomy.

Submitted pieces must be no larger than 3-feet-by-3-feet and should include hardware for hanging or be able to be displayed on a small table or the floor. The juried show will be judged by Arts for Lawrence’s visual arts advisory committee.

Eligibility requirements are:

Only central Indiana artists are welcome to submit

All work must be the sole property of the artist

Artwork should have been created within the past two years

Artwork must be within the size limit

Individuals under the age of 18 must provide parental consent

The deadline for entries is Jan. 5, with acceptance notifications set for Jan. 12. Accepted artwork must be dropped off no later than March 1.

The exhibit’s opening reception will be March 8. It closes April 8, which is the day of the total eclipse. For more, visit artsforlawrence.org.

Central Indiana is in the path of totality, meaning the full eclipse will be experienced in the area. Other events are planned in Lawrence around the time of the eclipse, including a fun run April 6, a pickleball tournament April 7 and a music festival April 8.