Night & Day diversions – December 12, 2023

‘White Christmas”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “White Christmas” through Dec. 31 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Elf The Musical’

Civic Theatre presents “Elf The Musical” through Dec. 24 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘Moon Over Buffalo’

Carmel Community Players’ production of “Moon Over Buffalo” runs through Dec. 17 at The Cat in Carmel. For more, visit thecat.biz.

Ballet Theatre of Carmel Academy

The Ballet Theatre of Carmel Academy presents “The Nutcracker” Dec. 15-17 at STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville. For more, visit ballettheatreofcarmel.org.

‘Wild & Swinging’ Holiday Party’

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s “Wild & Swingin’ Party” is set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Celebrate the Holidays’

Actors Theatre of Indiana’s “Celebrate the Holidays” shows feature Wayne Powers and the All-Star Jazz Trio Dec. 13-14 and vocalist Katy Gentry and pianist Eric Baker Dec. 15-17 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistage.org.

‘Nutcracker with a Twist’

Ballet INitiative’s “Nutcracker with a Twist” will be presented Dec. 15 through Dec. 17 at the Basile Theatre at the Athenaeum in Indianapolis. For more, visit athenaeumindy.org/events/.

‘Festival of Carols’

The Indianapolis Symphonic Choir and vocalist Anthony Nunizata will perform concerts at 3 p.m. Dec. 16-17 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.