Fishers man sentenced in terrorism case

A 25-year-old Fishers man has been sentenced to more than 35 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to attempting to provide firearms to ISIS, a terrorist organization.

According to a Dec. 14 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Indiana, Moyad Dannon of Fishers, has been sentenced to 200 months followed by a lifetime of supervised release. His brother, Mahde Dannon, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in 2021 after pleading guilty to the same charges.

The news release stated that in June of 2018, the Dannon brothers came up with a plan to deliver stolen firearms to a convicted felon who was working undercover for the FBI.

“Between July 2018 and December 2018, the Dannon brothers sold a number of illegally obtained firearms to the cooperating individual,” the release stated. “Around the same time period, the Dannon brothers also began to manufacture untraceable ‘ghost guns’ by purchasing firearms parts online and assembling those parts into fully-functioning, .223-caliber semi-automatic rifles, which they sold to the FBI undercover agent.”

The news release stated that the Dannon brothers later began manufacturing and selling fully automatic rifles to the undercover agent.

“Shortly thereafter, Moyad Dannon accompanied the undercover agent to a location near the U.S. southwest border in an effort to market that rifle and additional fully-automatic rifles to a potential buyer who was also cooperating with the FBI,” the release stated. “During that trip, Moyad Dannon learned that the potential buyer sought to ship the weapons to a location in the Middle East where they would be used by ISIS.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, the Dannon brothers agreed to manufacture and sell at least 55 fully automatic ghost guns to the buyer. The release stated that they built and sold five in May 2019, leading to their arrest.

The release stated that following Moyad Dannon’s arrest, FBI agents found ISIS propaganda, including violent videos, in his possession.

“Indiana is not immune from the poison of radicalization fueled by terrorist propaganda available online,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary Myers stated. “Thanks to the tremendous efforts of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Fishers Police Department, these dangerous men have been held accountable for their actions and our communities will be safe from them for many years.”