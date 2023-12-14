Fishers resident appointed to library board

The Hamilton County Council appointed Kim Logan to the Hamilton East Public Library Board at its Dec. 6 meeting in the wake of Tiffanie Ditlevson’s resignation from the library board.

Logan is a Fishers resident and said she has lived in the community for 35 years. She has served on the Fishers Plan Commission since 2012 and the Delaware Township Board since January.

“I am a dedicated community member who believes in the importance of the resources at our library,” Logan stated. “My goal is to work collaboratively to enhance the library’s offerings and ensure it remains a valuable resource for everyone in the community for years to come.”

Some residents have expressed frustration on social media following Logan’s appointment. Cathi White, a 51-year-old in Fishers, told Current she became acquainted with Logan when they both frequently attended library board meetings.

“I am so angry with the county council for doing this,” White said. “It’s another partisan person that they put on the board. I don’t think they take this seriously and it’s really frustrating.”

White said she agrees with the library board’s recent decision to rescind its controversial book collection policy and is concerned that Logan would support some of the board’s earlier policies.

Logan responded that she agreed with moving two books submitted for reconsideration at one point but did not agree with the criteria used to move a large number of books from the teen section to the general collection.

Logan added that she has “heard from an overwhelming number of people that know me as a person who feel that I am an outstanding pick by the Hamilton County Council to represent them on the library board.”

“I have the utmost respect for the Hamilton County voters that elected the council and respect their decision-making abilities,” Logan stated.

At deadline, there was no response to a message seeking comment from the Hamilton County Council.