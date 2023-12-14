Mayor Collier pens farewell message to Lawrence

City of Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier is completing his last few weeks in office before Mayor-elect Deb Whitfield’s term begins in January.

Collier, a Republican, did not seek reelection this year. Whitfield, a Democrat, is completing her first term as an at-large member of the Lawrence Common Council. She won the mayoral race Nov. 7 against Republican candidate David Hofmann, who was Collier’s deputy mayor.

Collier recently posted a farewell message on the city’s website and social media, looking back at his two terms as mayor.

“As my time serving as the mayor of the City of Lawrence draws to a close, I find myself reflecting on the incredible journey we have embarked on together over the past eight years,” he stated. “It’s been a period of substantial growth, progress and transformation, and I am filled with both pride and gratitude for what we have accomplished.”

Collier stated that the city’s finances are in good shape and numerous capital projects are in the works.

“Our city now stands as a beacon of growth and opportunity, a place with a clear vision that has captured the attention of many,” he stated. “I take great pride in our ‘new normal,’ a testament to our collective dedication to excellence.”

Collier said the community needs to commit to working together to continue that progress.

“Recalling my first campaign slogan, ‘Moving Lawrence Forward,’ I can confidently say that my team and I have remained true to this original promise,” he stated. “However, our journey is far from over, and satisfaction should not be our endpoint. There is still so much more left to be done. As I anticipate passing the torch to new leadership, I ask only that you acknowledge the undeniable truth: together, there is nothing we cannot accomplish.”

