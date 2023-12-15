New indoor football team named Fishers Freight

The name of the new Indoor Football League team that will be headquartered at the Fishers Events Center was announced Dec. 15 during a presentation at the center’s construction site.

The Fishers Freight, owned by Hallett Sports and Entertainment, will join ECHL hockey team Indy Fuel at the center when it opens in fall 2024.

According to an announcement from Indy Fuel, “Freight” pays homage to the history of the team’s new home in Fishers. Formerly known as Fishers Station and Fishers Switch, the railroad industry has played an important part in the history of the community.

The team colors — yellow, blue and black — mirror the colors of the Nickel Plate Road train, according to the announcement. The locomotive shown in the main logo is based on the original Nickel Plate Road train.

“We wanted to pay homage to the history behind the city we will be calling home,” team owner Jim Hallett stated. “We’re very excited to be the Fishers Freight and can’t wait to begin play in the Fishers Event Center.”

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness stated that the city is happy to be home to the new Fishers Freight indoor football team.

“We’re thrilled to have the Fishers Freight representing this community and continuing to help build the new event center into a hub for sports and entertainment in our city,” he stated. “We look forward to bringing affordable family fun experiences to Fishers and I’m grateful for everyone who has worked tirelessly to make it happen.”

The team is set to kick off in March of 2025 in the brand-new Fishers Event Center. For more, visit fishersfreightfootball.com.