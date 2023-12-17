Snapshot: Holiday lights brighten Carmel

With the holiday season in full swing, homes throughout Carmel are lit up to celebrate the
season. (Photos by Adam Seif)
Snapshot: Holiday lights brighten Carmel0
With the holiday season in full swing, homes throughout Carmel are lit up to celebrate the
Share.
Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact