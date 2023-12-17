zWORKS opens second location

Current Publishing
Community members, zWORKS employees and Zionsville Chamber of Commerce staff joined zWORKS for the grand opening of their second location Dec. 6. (Photo courtesy of Mike Hanlon)

The Zionsville Chamber of Commerce joined zWORKS for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 6, marking the official opening of the second zWORKS in Zionsville. It is at 170 S. Main St., above the Cobblestone Grill.

According to the Zionsville Chamber, zWORKS is committed to “fostering creativity and entrepreneurship in the community” and “accommodating the growing demand for innovative workspaces.” The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place outside the new location.

Following the ceremony, supporters and community leaders toured the new space.

According to Zionsville Chamber Executive Director Mike Hanlon, opening a second location aligns with zWORKS’ mission to provide an inspiring environment for individuals seeking a creative and entrepreneurial space. This expansion enables the organization to serve its members better and contributes to Zionsville’s business community’s continued growth and vibrancy.

Hanlon stated that the Zionsville Chamber looks forward to witnessing the positive impact of the second location on local businesses and entrepreneurs.

For more, visit zworks.org.


