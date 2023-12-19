Carmel youth appears with Butler Ballet

For the second consecutive year, Carmel youth Brienne Babione got the benefit of appearing in the Butler University Ballet.

Babione appeared in Butler’s annual production of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” which ran Nov. 30 through Dec. 3, at Clowes Memorial Hall

The Clay Middle School sixth-grader danced the role of party guest/friends of Clara and Fritz in Act 1, performing in six public performances alongside the student professional company of the Jordan College of the Arts Department of Dance.

“I liked the role because it was fun. I like pretending I was at a party,” Babione said. “I got to do a lot of acting and expressing my feelings. Last year, I was in the Land of Sweets in Act II.”

Babione, 12, enjoys dancing alongside the older dancers.

“It was very helpful to watch,” Babione said. “I get to see what they do outside the stage and how they get ready and what they do on the stage, too.”

Babione said she definitely would perform again with Butler Ballet in the future if given an opportunity.

“I want to thank Butler for the opportunity because I really learned a lot and it was really amazing,” Babione said.

Babione, in her second year as a Ballet Studio of Carmel student, said she heard about Butler University looking for a youth performaner last year.

“I thought it might be a fun experience to try it on a bigger stage,” said Babione, who has been dancing for 10 years.

Babione studies ballet and modern dance at The Ballet Studio of Carmel.

“The teachers are really nice,” Babione said.