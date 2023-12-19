Lawrence North senior wins Lilly scholarship

Lawrence North High School senior Jetzabel Rivera Lopez has been awarded a Lilly Endowment Scholarship, according to a Dec. 11 social media announcement from the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township.

The prestigious scholarship covers full tuition for any Indiana college or university for four years.

“Jetzabel is an incredible student — hard-working, curious and already highly accomplished,” the post states. “We are very proud to call her a Wildcat.”

According to the Lilly Endowment website, the scholarship program is “designed to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana, increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities and encourage efforts of Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with state leaders to improve quality of life in Indiana.”

In addition to paying for four years of tuition, the scholarship provides a book stipend. It does not include funds for housing or travel. Scholarship recipients must be Indiana residents graduating from an Indiana high school and can choose to use the funds for any public or private accredited college or university in Indiana.

The Lilly Endowment awards 143 scholarships annually, according to the website.

The Lilly scholarship isn’t the only one Lopez has received so far. In August, she also was awarded $10,000 by the Horatio Alger State Scholarship program, a nationwide program for high-achieving students with limited means.

Lopez was one of 10 Indiana residents to receive the Horatio Alger scholarship.