Talk to focus on economic outlook

OneZone Chamber of Commerce will feature Butler University Associate Professor Kuhelika De, who will provide outlooks for 2024 during the chamber’s January luncheon.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 17 at the Forum Events Center in Fishers, 11313 USA Parkway.

According to OneZone, De joined Butler’s Lacy School of Business as an associate professor of economics in August 2023. Prior to that, she was an associate professor of economics at Seidman College of Business, Grand Valley State University.

De has a Bachelor of Economics from the University of Delhi in India, a Master of Economics from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom and a doctorate in economics from the University of Georgia. She is an applied macroeconomist, and her primary teaching and research interests include monetary economics, international finance and time series econometrics.

“Her research contributions involve using large-scale macroeconomic data and structural time series econometric models to study contemporary and pressing macroeconomic issues in the (United States), as well as other developed and developing countries, and suggest policies that can help improve economic performance,” according to an announcement from OneZone. “Her research has been published in peer-reviewed outlets such as Economic Inquiry, Economic Modeling, Southern Economic Journal, Journal of International Money and Finance, Reserve Bank of India and The Journal of Development Studies.”

De is a recipient of the Distinguished Early Career Scholar Award at Grand Valley State University and the G.P. Swift Undergraduate Excellence in Teaching Award at the University of Georgia, the announcement stated.

She is a member of the American Economic Association, Southern Economic Association, Committee on the Status of Women in the Economics Profession and the Midwest Macroeconomics Association. She has also served as an ad hoc reviewer for the Macroeconomics and Inequality Review Committee at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, as well as several economics journals.

For more and to register, visit onezonechamber.com/onezone-events.