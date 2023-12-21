Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Carmel’s Center for the Performing Arts renews search for exclusive naming rights sponsor
Carmel’s Center for the Performing Arts renews search for exclusive naming rights sponsor

Carmel’s Center for the Performing Arts renews search for exclusive naming rights sponsor

0
By on Carmel Community, Entertainment News

The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel has renewed its search for an exclusive naming rights sponsor.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the loss of a previous naming rights agreement, but with a 45 percent increase in patrons in 2023 the center is seeking a new partner.

More than 500,000 people visit the Center for the Performing Arts campus each year. In recent years it has expanded arts education performances to increase diversity and accessibility.

“We’re different from concert promoters, we book acts that other venues won’t to allow us to support a variety of artists and their audiences,” said Jeffrey McDemott, president and CEO of the Center for the Performing Arts.

Initiatives added in recent years include:

Live at the Center – Established during the pandemic, this concert series features free livestreams of local artists who were paid by the Center and then given the livestream video and audio assets to allow the artists to promote themselves. To date, the Center has hosted more than 60 events, with nine more planned for 2024.

Expanded educational programming and grants – In addition to offering free performances for primary and secondary school students, the Center has increased the number of transportation grants to schools, allowing more children to experience the free performances. In addition, the Center is bringing back its in-person Science of Light and Sound STEM program for fourth-grade students.

Increased commitment to diverse performances – Forty percent of the artists featured at the Center are from diverse backgrounds, and the Center seeks to continue expanding the diversity of artists and programming offered at the Center.

Learn more at thecenterpresents.org.


More Headlines

CiN 1226 COM Business success Ruoff 1Noblesville businesses discuss success thanks to top amphitheater Ruoff Music Center ND CARMEL BAND DADS 1226 pic 1Carmel High School Marching Band dads start own group DocumentFishers offers expanded Neighborhood Vibrancy Grants ND BUTLER BALLET 1219 picCarmel youth appears with Butler Ballet 4032x3024Nordstrom Rack to open in Hamilton Town Center Terry AnkerOpinion: What’s in a name?
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact