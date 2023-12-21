Carmel’s Center for the Performing Arts renews search for exclusive naming rights sponsor

The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel has renewed its search for an exclusive naming rights sponsor.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the loss of a previous naming rights agreement, but with a 45 percent increase in patrons in 2023 the center is seeking a new partner.

More than 500,000 people visit the Center for the Performing Arts campus each year. In recent years it has expanded arts education performances to increase diversity and accessibility.

“We’re different from concert promoters, we book acts that other venues won’t to allow us to support a variety of artists and their audiences,” said Jeffrey McDemott, president and CEO of the Center for the Performing Arts.

Initiatives added in recent years include:

Live at the Center – Established during the pandemic, this concert series features free livestreams of local artists who were paid by the Center and then given the livestream video and audio assets to allow the artists to promote themselves. To date, the Center has hosted more than 60 events, with nine more planned for 2024.

Expanded educational programming and grants – In addition to offering free performances for primary and secondary school students, the Center has increased the number of transportation grants to schools, allowing more children to experience the free performances. In addition, the Center is bringing back its in-person Science of Light and Sound STEM program for fourth-grade students.

Increased commitment to diverse performances – Forty percent of the artists featured at the Center are from diverse backgrounds, and the Center seeks to continue expanding the diversity of artists and programming offered at the Center.

Learn more at thecenterpresents.org.