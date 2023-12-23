“Good Bones” co-star to relocate store to Noblesville

Mina Starsiak Hawk from Two Chicks and a Hammer, Inc. and the HGTV show “Good Bones,” is relocating her store, Two Chicks District Co., to Noblesville. Her original store opened more than three years ago in Indianapolis.

Two Chicks and a Hammer, Inc. is a neighborhood-revitalization company focused on the Indianapolis area.

Starsiak Hawk, who lives in Indianapolis, plans to open the Noblesville store in March 2024. It will double as an online store. She wants to have small quantities of products and have staff available to special order for customers, she said.

“I think it’s really exciting to be able to have just picked (running the store) again, have chosen to (run the store) again, having that opportunity and having a clean slate to do it with,” Starsiak Hawk said.

Starsiak Hawk said she started the Indianapolis store because she wanted customers to be able to find affordable items from her show. She wanted people from the neighborhood to use it as a regular shopping spot, but that turned out not to be the case. She said 85 percent of customers were out-of-state travelers.

“Those people aren’t the ones that are going to keep the store alive,” Starsiak Hawk said. “That’s the people in the neighborhood who are going to come buy their white elephant present there and their candles for their house there and their pillows for their sofa there.”

Starsiak Hawk said the owner of Moonshot Games, Jayson Manship, encouraged her to open a store or do renovation projects in Noblesville. Manship invited her to a dinner and luncheons, and set up a meeting with Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen.

“(The fact that the) Noblesville mayor is so accessible to everyone was wild to me, and he was just very personable. His plan for the city and what he’s done so far, I was just very impressed with,” Starsiak Hawk said. “After sitting through (Jensen’s recent) State of the City as well, it’s just really cool. There’s really cool things going on here. The balance between old and new seems done very well. Everything seems under budget and ahead of schedule, and there was just kind of like open arms to come.”

Starsiak Hawk said she mentioned the idea of a pop-up shop to Manship, and before she could finish her thought, he said he could show her three spots the next day.

“Everything just kind of fell into place because the biggest piece that needed to fit was the neighborhood wanting it, and that seemed very, very evident,” Starsiak Hawk said. “Everyone I met, there was not a single person that wasn’t so excited at just the possibility of the store there or some renovations there or me and my family moving there.”

Jensen said the new store will be a benefit to the city.

“We’re excited to have Mina be a part of our Noblesville family,” he stated. “As an HGTV star, Mina relocating her store to Noblesville will further the regional awareness of our city’s authentic and vibrant downtown and inspire guests to come and visit our community.”

Starsiak Hawk said she hasn’t yet announced the store’s location.