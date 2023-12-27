Carmel community events – Janurary 2023

Holiday tree recycling – Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation will host a Holiday Tree Recycling event from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 5 at Westermeier Commons in Central Park, 920 Central Park Dr. in Carmel. To participate in the drive-through style event, community members can bring their live, decoration-free holiday tree to the Westermeier Commons parking lot. Free warm refreshments will be available as a thank you. Learn more or sign up as a volunteer by emailing [email protected].

Winter Farmers Market – The Carmel Winter Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 611 3rd Ave. SW. It features more than 40 vendors selling Indiana-grown or produced food and plants. The market runs through March 30. Learn more at .

Let’s talk about civility – Alexandra Hudson, author of “The Soul of Civility,” will speak at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Carmel Clay Public Library, 425 E. Main St. The free event is organized by Carmel City Councilor Jeff Worrell as part of an effort to foster a culture of civility at the local level.

MLK Commemoration – The City of Carmel’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Commemoration will take place at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Tarkington Theater, 3 Carter Green. The free event will include performances that honor King’s legacy and achievements.

Winter XC Trail Run – The IW2R 2024 Winter XC Trail Run is set for 9 a.m. Jan. 13 on the cross country course at Northview Church, 12900 Hazel Dell Pkwy. If the weather prevents use of the cross country course, the route will use the paved road course on the property. Cost is $20. Learn more and register at raceroster.com/events/2024/82010/iw2r-winter-xc-trail-run.

Meet Me On Main – Restaurants and shops in Carmel’s Arts & Design District will stay open until 8 p.m. Jan. 13 for the monthly Meet Me on Main. The event will also offer a hands-on public art project and an opportunity to win a $100 gift card.

Festival of Ice – The three-day festival from Jan. 19 to 21 along Main Street and at Carter Green, 10 Carter Green, will feature ice carving demonstrations and competitions, the Carmel Fire Department chili cookoff and more. Admission is free. Learn more at theiceatcartergreen.com/events#Art-of-Ice-Weekend