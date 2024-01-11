Current Publishing
BFF Indy sets launch event to build friendships, connections
BFF Indy members sit in the grassy area of an Indianapolis Indians game during one of their monthly member meetups. (Photo courtesy of FrancesMary Loughead)

By Samantha Kupiainen

After FrancesMary Loughead moved to Carmel from Chicago in 2021, she had one goal in mind: find female friendships. Being a remote worker, Loughead had a difficult time making connections because she couldn’t create office friendships that many new to town might foster.

“I didn’t know anyone in the area and didn’t have family here either,” she said. “Finding a solid friend group and community was the goal.”

By December 2023, she’d found a solution in BFF Indy.

BFF Indy is a free online community that Loughead founded for Indianapolis women and beyond seeking genuine friendships. The community of more than 1,200 Indianapolis-area women seeks to create an accessible and supportive space where women can authentically connect. She started the meetups approximately a year ago but officially launched BFF Indy in December.

The women, ages 21-50, connect through the Facebook group @BFFIndy, on Instagram @bff.indy, and the website bffindianapolis.com. Loughead has noticed that many members utilize the Facebook group to introduce themselves and find other likeminded women seeking friends to go to events in the area or shopping around town.

BFF Indy members pose for a photo after walking the Monon Trail for one of its monthly member meetups. (Photo courtesy of FrancesMary Loughead)

In addition to its online presence and chats, BFF Indy strives to get its community members together in person approximately once a month to attend mixology classes, lunches, massages and sporting events, just to name a few. BFF Indy works with local businesses to host events that build connections and relationships.

“These events are designed to create shared experiences, building the foundation for lasting friendships,” Loughead said.

BFF Indy will present a launch event from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 19 at The Hangar in Indianapolis. The female-only event is free to attend, and food will be provided. A cash bar will be on-site, complete with mocktails also available.

“We’ll be mixing and mingling and it’ll be a lot of fun and an unforgettable night,” Loughead said. “We’re really excited for everybody to attend.”


