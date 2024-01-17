Zionsville Town Council, mayor discuss plans for future

The Zionsville Town Council met Jan. 16 to discuss several ordinances and receive town updates from Mayor John Stehr.

What happened: An ordinance was introduced to the town council by Stehr to establish a pathways committee.

What it means: Stehr said the committee will combine the pathways and pedestrian mobility committees into one five-member committee, including a town council member, two mayoral appointees and two council appointees. Attorney Heather Harris stated that as the code of ordinances is being revised, the aim is to incorporate more committees to improve public transparency.

What’s next: The town council will discuss appointments after assessing pathways and pedestrian mobility committee members.

What happened: Stehr introduced an ordinance to formally establish the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council.

What it means: Composed of 19 high school students chosen by former Zionsville Community High School government teacher Mary Grabanowski, the MYAC will meet monthly at Town Hall before school and give input on relevant matters. The students will be encouraged to do a service project and present it to the town council at the end of the school year.

What happened: Stehr discussed creating a grant writer’s contractual position.

What it means: Using money from the Food and Beverage fund, Stehr proposed hiring a part-time grant writer who would be hired to work across all town departments to research and write grant applications. He proposed a six-month trial period, when the town council and mayor’s administration could reassess if the position should continue for another six months, be expanded to a full-time position or implement a new protocol. Councilmember Craig Melton said he would like to see the position worked into the budget, but he believes having a grant writer on staff would be a good idea.

What happened: Stehr proposed submitting a request for a proposal to manage, operate and maintain the Zionsville Golf Course.

What it means: Stehr said appropriate management of the Zionsville Golf Course has been “a bit difficult,” and he has researched municipality golf courses. He said a private operator could help manage transactions and flood issues at the course.

What’s next: If the proposal is pursued, Harris, Stehr and Parks and Recreation Superintendent Jared Logsdon would collaborate to write the RFP. A decision will be made later regarding the draft in progress.

The next town council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 5 at Town Hall.