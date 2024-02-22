Lawrence council honors late firefighter

The City of Lawrence Common Council held a moment of silence during its Feb. 21 midmonth meeting to honor Lawrence Fire Department Lt. John “Andy” Ambers, who died unexpectedly Feb. 13.

Ambers, 51, a Zionsville resident, was a firefighter with the LFD for 26 years. He also was an active member of the Firefighters Local 416 union, according to the online obituary posted by Strawmyer & Drury funeral home.

During the time for the mayoral administration’s remarks to the council, Deputy Chief of Staff LeAndre Level said Mayor Deb Whitfield and the entire city staff offers condolences to Ambers’ loved ones.

“He served with bravery, leadership, dedication in the Lawrence Fire Department for 26 years,” Level said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time. It’s our hope that they find peace in knowing that, as a servant of the community, Lt. Amber has left a major impact to the City of Lawrence.”

The online obituary stated that Ambers received the Rookie of the Year award during his first year as a firefighter, and received many other awards during his career, including a Medal of Honor.

“Andy enjoyed fishing and was a practical jokester with his crew, family and friends,” the obituary stated. “He loved to travel and explore new places. Andy was an avid sports fan, especially the Cubs and Philadelphia Flyers. He and his fiancé, Erin, enjoyed attending many Flyers games together. He was a member of the American Legion Post 79.”

Other than approving minutes from the previous meeting and approving vouchers, the council had no action items on its Feb. 21 agenda.

The next regular Lawrence Common Council meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. March 4 at the public assembly room at Lawrence Government Center, 9001 E. 59th St.