Pedestrian killed: Noblesville police investigate suspected it-and-run

An unidentified man was fatally struck by a vehicle in a suspected hit-and-run incident early Sunday morning at the intersection of Ind. 19 and Field Drive in Noblesville, according to authorities.

At approximately 2:57 a.m. March 3, the Noblesville Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. The man, whose name is being withheld by the NPD until family can be notified, was declared dead at the scene.

The NPD stated that it appeared the man was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Cicero Police Department assisted NPD in searching the area for the suspect vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detective Joseph Jerrell at [email protected] or 317-776-6371.