Travis Centell Smith

Affidavit: Indy man arrested in Carmel after machine gun found in trunk during traffic stop

By on Carmel Community

A traffic stop in Carmel March 16 led to the arrest of an Indianapolis man after police discovered two rifles, including one altered for automatic fire, in his vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.

Travis Centell Smith, 43, has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of a machine gun, both felonies. He is being held without bond at the Hamilton County Jail.

According to the affidavit, a Carmel Police Department officer initiated a traffic stop at approximately 6 p.m. after observing a vehicle driven by Smith change lanes on westbound 116th Street without using a turn signal.

The affidavit states that Smith was the only occupant of the vehicle and that he gave permission for police to search it, telling the officer that there were rifles in the trunk. During the search, police found a black cloth rifle case in the trunk containing a .22lr caliber rifle with an attached suppressor and a .223 caliber AR-15-style rifle with aftermarket milling to override semi-automatic fire.

According to the affidavit, Smith was convicted of felony battery and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in Marion County in August 2006.

