Snapshot: Zionsville Community High School hosts career fair

Students from Zionsville Community High School discussed career and internship opportunities with representatives from Indianapolis-based The Heritage Group during a career fair held at the high school earlier this month. ZCHS juniors and seniors attended the fair, which was presented through a partnership between ZCHS and Junior Achievement of Central Indiana, a nonprofit that helps prepare teens for success. More than 65 employers came to campus to meet with students and discuss a wide range of career opportunities, including agriculture, finance, business, hospitality, health, logistics, technology and advanced manufacturing. (Photo courtesy of Zionsville Community High School)