Zionsville earns Community Crossings grant funds

The Town of Zionsville has been awarded $675,032 through Indiana’s Community Crossings Matching Grant Program for local roadwork needs. The grant is a 50/50 matching grant, administered by the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Mayor John Stehr said the town expects to receive the funds within the next two months once officials have submitted final contractor pricing and executed the agreement with INDOT.

“The money can only be spent on the projects that were identified and submitted in the application process back in January,” Stehr stated. “This year, these CCMG grant funds (will be) used to repair and resurface Oak Street west of CR 950 E. and Sycamore Street east of Elm Street.”

A total of 252 communities across the state will receive more than $207 million through the grant program. Funds can be used for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements and other roadwork-related items.

“Hoosiers and businesses consistently rely on local roads and bridges to be functional and safe,” stated State Rep. Becky Cash (R-Zionsville). “Investing in regular maintenance and upgrades for our local infrastructure will have long-term benefits for everyone in our area and throughout the state.”

Launched in 2016, the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program provides funding to cities, towns, and counties across Indiana to make improvements to local roads and bridges.

Community Crossings is a partnership between INDOT and Hoosier communities to invest in infrastructure projects that catalyze economic development, create jobs, and strengthen local transportation networks.

Projects that are eligible for funding through Community Crossings include road and bridge preservation projects with Americans with Disabilities Act compliance as well as material costs for chip sealing and crack filling operations.

Since 2016, Community Crossings has awarded more than $1.6 billion to improve local roads and bridges.

Visit in.gov/indot/communitycrossings for more about the program.