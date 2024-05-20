Center schedule includes familiar names, different genres

The Center for the Performing Arts’ 2024-25 schedule includes a mix of familiar names of classical, pops, rock, jazz and country performers.

“It’s the most artists we’ve announced at this point of the season, I believe, with right around 60 performances,” Center for the Performing Arts President/CEO Jeffrey McDermott said. “We’ve left space for eight to 10 more to be added through the season as other artists go out on tour and we have the opportunity to get them booked. We’re really excited that it’s a diverse lineup of genres and artists. There is clearly going to be something for everyone. I think we have some great headliners in each genre. There are some artists that are household names, some artists who are up and coming. There are great recognizable names in every single category.”

McDermott said he has artists and genres he likes more than others.

“I go back to my ’60s and ‘70s roots and I was a big fan of The Monkees,” McDermott said. “We’re excited about getting Micky Dolenz, the last living Monkee.”

Dolenz will perform April 25, 2025, with songs and stories from his days with The Monkees.

Most of the performances are set for the Palladium, with a few at The Tarkington.

McDermott said Grand Funk Railroad (Oct. 19), Welcome Back: The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer (March 21, 2025) and Pure Prairie League (April 5, 2025) are cool additions.

“Leslie Odom Jr. has been on our list for a long time, and we are really excited to bring him in (Nov. 22),” McDermott said. “We have some people coming in for a second and third time. We have people like Dave Koz, who are just traditions for us. It wouldn’t be the holidays without Dave Koz and Friends.”

Dave Koz’s “Christmas Tour” is set for Dec. 13. Holiday concerts also include The Four Phantoms: “Holiday Show” (Dec. 6); Jane Lynch’s “A Swingin’ Little Christmas” (Dec. 7) and Jon McLaughlin & Friends: “Home for the Holidays” (Dec. 14)

“Jon McLaughlin is an Indiana favorite with his roots here,” McDermott said. “We’ve had him a couple times and had him in the Palladium last year and sold it out quickly. He may be the next tradition brewing because people just love him. He brings great artistry and friends, but he’s just a great show person. He relates and connects with the audience.”

Great American Songbook Foundation Hall of Famer Dionne Warwick will perform Nov. 24 in her first full concert at the Palladium.

“Dionne has been here for two (‘Center Presents’) galas and people loved her,” McDermott said. “She’s a legend. She puts on a great show and has so many hits of her own.”

McDermott said it’s great to have two classical legends in the 2025 portion of the schedule with Chinese pianist Lang Lang (March 28) and Itzhak Perlman (April 17).

“We always feel fortunate to have one artist of their caliber in a season, but to have both of them in the same season is a real coup for us,” McDermott said.

McDermott said the Center is trying to add some comedy shows.

“I think you can count on shows we add will have some comedy,” McDermott said. “I’m personally a big fan of comedy. I love bringing comedy here. It sells really well.”

There will be several tribute shows with Leonid & Friends: The Music of Chicago (Sept. 27), and Space Oddity: The Quintessential David Bowie Tribute Experience (Oct. 26). In 2025, tribute acts include Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience (Jan. 18); The Evolution of Joni Mitchell starring Lauren Fox (Jan. 24); Folsom Prison Experience: Legendary 1968 Johnny Cash Concert (Feb. 15); The Kings of Queen (Feb. 1); and Brooklyn Charmers: A Steely Dan Tribute (March 7).

“We don’t do too many tribute shows, but when we try to bring in the top tribute bands around, typically (they’re featuring) artists who are not performing or not with us anymore,” he said.

Ben Folds will bring his “Paper Airplane Request Tour” to the Palladium Oct. 10. Other 2025 performers include Mac McAnally (Jan. 10) and Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives (May 1).

The Center Celebration featuring trumpeter and composer Chris Botti is set for Sept. 21.

“I always tell people programming a season is part art, part science and part luck,” McDermott said. “You have to find the right artist touring at the right time with a date you have available and at a price that works. When all those stars align, we get them.”

2024-25 Center Presents Season in partnership with Allied Solutions

All performances at the Palladium except * denotes the Tarkington

Drewry Simmons Vornehm Jazz Series

Average White Band: A Funk Finale – Aug 10

Veronica Swift – Sept. 14*

Boney James – Nov. 2

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis – Jan. 26

Don Was & the Pan Detroit Ensemble – Feb. 28

Hoosier Village & The Barrington of Carmel Songbook Series

Songbook Academy in Concert – July 20

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Oct. 12

Dionne Warwick – Nov. 24

Bachelors of Broadway: Gentlemen of the Theatre – April 13

Celebrate the Songbook: Michael Feinstein with the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra – May 10

Classical Series

Australian Chamber Orchestra – Oct. 13

Lang Lang – March 28

Itzhak Perlman in Recital – April 17

Katz, Sapper & Miller Pop/Rock Series

Jerome Collins: Rewind – A Journey to Motown & Beyond – Sept. 13*

Leonid & Friends: The Music of Chicago and More – Sept. 27

Damien Escobar: Victory Lap Tour – Sept. 28

Grand Funk Railroad – Oct. 19

Space Oddity: The Quintessential David Bowie Tribute Experience – Oct. 26

Vitamin String Quartet: The Music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton & Beyond – Oct. 27

Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience – Jan. 18

The Evolution of Joni Mitchell starring Lauren Fox – Jan. 24*

The Kings of Queen – Feb. 1

Folsom Prison Experience: Legendary 1968 Johnny Cash Concert – Feb. 15

Brooklyn Charmers: A Steely Dan Tribute – March 7*

Welcome Back: The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer – March 21

Dustbowl Revival: A Laurel Canyon Retrospective – March 21*

Pure Prairie League – April 5

Micky Dolenz of the Monkees: An Evening of Songs & Stories – April 25

Old Town Family Series

The Magic of Michael Grandinetti: Experience the Magic – Nov. 2* (two shows)

Buckets N Boards Comedy Percussion Show – Nov. 17

GRIMMZ Fairy Tales – March 23

Our Planet Live: A Netflix Original Documentary Series with Dan Tapster – April 29

iLuminate – May 11

Telamon Passport Series

Zakir Hussain & Rahul Sharma – Nov. 1

Grupo Niche – Nov. 8

Heart of Afghanistan featuring the Fanoos Ensemble – Jan. 25*

Kalani Pe‘a: Grammy-winning Singer, Songwriter – Feb. 22

The StepCrew – March 7

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers – March 23*

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain – April 12

Printing Partners Encore Series

Nick Carter: Who I Am Tour – Sept 26

Ben Folds: Paper Airplane Request Tour – Oct. 10

The Piano Guys – Nov. 9 (two shows)

An Evening with Leslie Odom Jr. – Nov. 22

Mac McAnally – Jan. 10

Peter Sagal: Host of NPR’s Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me! – Feb. 7

– Feb. 7 An Intimate Evening With Steve Wariner – Feb. 21

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives – May 1

Holiday Series

Canadian Brass – Nov. 23

Cherry Poppin’ Daddies: WWII Tiki Xmas Canteen – Dec. 5

The Four Phantoms: Holiday Show – Dec. 6

Jane Lynch’s A Swingin’ Little Christmas – Dec. 7

Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour 2024 – Dec. 13

Jon McLaughlin & Friends: Home for the Holidays – Dec. 14

Special Events