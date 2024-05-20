Noblesville hires new director of parks and recreation

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen recently announced the appointment of Savannah Solgere as the new director of parks and recreation for the City of Noblesville. Solgere began the job May 20.

“We are thrilled to welcome Savannah Solgere to the City of Noblesville,” Jensen said. “Her extensive experience and strong alignment with the priorities of my administration, the common council’s fiscal priorities and her unwavering focus on community well-being will undoubtedly make her a valuable addition to our community.”

An Indianapolis resident, Solgere has a Bachelor of Science in Recreation and a Master of Science in Recreation Administration from Indiana University and has a Certified Parks and Recreation Professional credential. She was previously an assistant city planner and project manager in Lebanon, focusing on projects that included recreational and greenspace components.

Solgere has also served as the parks director for the Town of Whitestown, where she managed a $1.8 million budget, produced a 5-year master plan for the parks, managed staff, fundraised for the Parks Foundation and oversaw the department’s daily operations.

“I had been in the parks and recreation field for a little over five years, and I kind of got out of the field and went to a new path, which I did love,” Solgere said. “I saw this opportunity open, and at the end of the day, if you asked me why I loved my other job, it was just new, and I was learning, but when you ask me why I love parks, it’s because parks make people happy. That’s just where my passion is.”

Solgere said her previous experience has prepared her for the role.

“I was in a relatively new and growing parks and recreation department when I was in Whitestown, and it started very, very small,” Solgere said. “They had three parks and three staff members. Throughout my time there, we were the fastest-growing city (in Indiana) for about eight years (in Indiana) in a row at the time. We were expanding at a rapid rate. I got to go through pretty much everything somebody would in a longer period of time in a very quick amount of time.”

Solgere will supervise a team of more than 30 full-time employees who maintain more than 800 acres of parks, greenspace and golf course properties, plus an extensive trail network.”

Solgere said that as she learns more about Noblesville parks, she plans to make a “meaningful impact on the community.”

“My primary goal is to ensure this department continues to make an impact on mental health and the overall wellness of Noblesville,” Solgere said. “Something that is extremely important to me is making sure everything is completely inclusive, meaning our programming and what the facilities offer. It is important to me that there’s something for everyone, no matter their age, interests or abilities.”

