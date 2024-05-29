Stories in the Park returns to Zionsville

Stories in the Park returns to Lions Park in Zionsville this summer.

The Zionsville Lions Club presents the special series for children from 10 a.m. until noon June 7.

This is the third year for the event.

“Last year, about 300 children attended, and the feedback was fantastic,” stated Ruth Kelly, chair of the Zionsville Lions Club’s Reading Action Committee. “We hope to have a great turnout again this year as there will be something to delight every child. Our goal is to foster a lifelong love of reading.”

Activities include a puppet show; a visit from Clover, the dog that digs books; storytelling; several crafts; Zionsville Parks Department exhibit; Brick Street Poetry activity; an introduction to Braille; performing short plays; and books read aloud.

Each participant can select a free book from the Indy Book Project, and the Hussey-Mayfield Public Library District bookmobile will be on-site.

For more, visit zionsvillelions.com/stories-in-the-park.