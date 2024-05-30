Hair-shaving event remembers late Carmel boy, raises funds to fight cancer

By Mary Farucci

To honor the memory of their 6-year-old son, Brooks, the Blackmore family of Carmel hosted the seventh annual St. Baldricks Foundation head-shaving event — Be Brooks Brave and Shave — May 17 at their home to raise funds for childhood cancer research.

With a goal of raising $30,000, more than 20 participants – both children and adults – shaved their heads in support of the foundation’s mission and to remember Brooks, who had a zest for life and loved racing Hot Wheels cars.

“We’re doing this so no other family has to go through what we’ve been through,” said Tracey Blackmore, Brooks’ mother.

Brooks was a healthy and active child until his life changed June 13, 2015, when he was diagnosed with Stage 4 inoperable brain tumors, or glioblastoma multiforme. He fought the disease for the next 11 months and died May 21, 2016.

All the money raised through the shaving event goes to childhood cancer research with the St. Baldricks Foundation. Learn more at stbaldricks.org.