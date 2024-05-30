Maguire, Haan to share All-Star experience

Emma Haan figures it’s only fitting she closes her prep basketball career with her Zionsville Community High School coach.

Andy Maguire, who announced his retirement following the season, is serving as head coach of the Indiana Girls All-Stars, which includes Haan.

The 5-foot-7 Haan will play for Indiana Girls All-Stars against the Kentucky All-Stars June 7 at Lexington (Ky.) Catholic High School and June 8 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in the annual girls-boys doubleheader. The senior All-Stars will play the Indiana Junior All-Stars June 5 at Kokomo High School.

“This is such an exciting opportunity for me to get to play for coach Maguire one more time,” Haan said. “He has put so much into our program at Zionsville, and it has been an honor to play for him the last four years. I am happy that he is going into retirement with such an amazing accomplishment and opportunity and even more excited that I get to play those last games with him as my coach.”

The feeling is mutual. Maguire said it’s special to coach Haan in his final games of his coaching career.

“Emma has worked hard to improve her overall game and her dedication, work ethic and mental toughness have allowed her to improve greatly over her career,” Haan said. “Emma is an exceptional young lady. She is an outstanding student and has been a great role model for our youth basketball program. I am excited to watch her continued growth and development as she continues her basketball playing career at the University of Vermont.”

Haan averaged 15.6 points per game as a senior. She shot 43 percent from 3-point range this past season.

“Being an Indiana All-Star has always been a goal of mine throughout my high school career,” she said, “I was working towards it all season and playing my heart out to hopefully pursue that dream. I was super excited and honored to be selected alongside other very talented girls. Many of us play against each other all throughout high school, so getting to come together and play on the same team will be a fun, unique experience. Indiana high school basketball is so special, and nothing shows that more than All-Star week. I am thankful and excited to be a part of it this year.”

Maguire said it’s an honor to close out his coaching career as the All-Stars coach.

“Growing up in Indiana, being a part of the All-Star team and representing our state has always been something I have dreamt of doing,” Maguire said. “I am very excited to coach this team and the 13 girls who will represent Indiana. They are a very talented group, but more importantly, they are outstanding role models for our youth and the growth of girls basketball in Indiana.”

Maguire, who had two stints as the Eagles girls coach, has lived in Zionsville for 29 years. His three daughters, Megan, Grace, and Emily, all graduated from ZCHS and Purdue University. Maguire has a 330-240 record in 26 seasons as a girls coach, including 256-209 in 21 seasons at ZCHS. The Eagles had a Class 4A state runner-up finish in 2018. He coached the Eagles from 1999-2005 and returned as coach in 2010.

Maguire has been a teacher for 35 years plans to continue teaching for the next three years at ZCHS