Snapshot: Carmel Middle School performing arts groups earn top honors

The Carmel Middle School eighth-grade performing arts groups earned top spots at the 2024 Six Flags Great America Music in the Parks Festival May 10 in Gurnee, Ill. The eighth grade band, choir and orchestra all received the first-place awards in their class, with some of the groups placing first overall in the competition. In addition, the Carmel Middle School band program won the Indiana State School Music Association All-Music award for the third straight year. (Photo courtesy of Carmel Middle School performing arts)