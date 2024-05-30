Westfield Washington Library readies for grand opening

Westfield Washington Public Library will host a grand opening for its new state-of-the-art facility at noon June 1, starting with a ceremonial ribbon cutting in the atrium of the new building at 17400 Westfield Blvd.

“This building has been meticulously planned to meet the evolving needs of Westfield’s residents,” stated Sheryl Sollars, executive director of the Westfield Washington Public Library. “We invite everyone to join us as we embark on this exciting new chapter together.”

The grand opening will be followed by activities to kick off this year’s summer reading program, including a visit from lifelike dinosaurs and folklorico dancers at 2 p.m. and a ukulele circle at 4 p.m.

The 43,000-square-foot facility includes expanded parking, a dedicated teen area, a large community room and a coffee shop. The 3.6-acre site also has outdoor activity space.

For information about the new facility and ongoing services at the library, visit wwpl.lib.in.us.