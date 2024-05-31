Carmel Utilities director, fire chief announce retirements

Two longtime leaders of City of Carmel departments have announced they will soon retire.

Carmel Utilities Director John Duffy and Carmel Fire Department Chief David Haboush plan to step down in April 2025 and January 2026, respectively. Combined, Duffy and Haboush have worked for the city for nearly 65 years.

Duffy began working for the city in 1993 and has directed Carmel Utilities since 1996. During his tenure, the city modernized its water and sewer systems and launched recycling and renewable energy initiatives.

“Spending the majority of my professional career with the men and women who work tirelessly for the city’s utilities department, I’m looking forward to this next chapter of my life,” Duffy stated in a press release. “It has been an immense honor to lead such a skilled and hardworking team of professionals who ensure the reliable delivery of water and other vital services to our community day in and day out.”

The city will immediately begin the search for Duffy’s replacement. Duffy plans to work alongside the new director until his retirement.

Haboush has served as CFD chief since 2015 and has worked for the department for more than 32 years. He is a graduate of the Fire Service Executive Development Institute through the International Association of Fire Chiefs and chairperson for the Hamilton County Public Safety Board. In March, under his leadership, CFD was reaccredited by the Commission of Fire Accreditation International.

“It has been the honor of my life to lead the brave firefighters and first responders who risk their lives day and night to protect our community,” Haboush stated. “To the residents of our city, thank you for your steadfast support of our firefighters and first responders. You’ve made this job more rewarding than I could have ever imagined.”

A search for a new fire chief is beginning immediately. Haboush will transition to the open position of quartermaster once the chief is hired.