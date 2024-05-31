Summer Reading Program returns to Westfield

Registration is open for the 2024 Summer Reading Program at Westfield Washington Library. This year’s theme is “Adventures Begin at Your Library.”

The eight-week program officially starts June 1, coinciding with the grand opening of the new library facility at the corner of Westfield Boulevard and Park Street.

“We’re inviting everyone to spend more time at our new library this summer,” stated Sara Perry, summer reading coordinator. “Come meet new friends, cool off while reading a book, or participate in one of our hands-on activities.”

Programming will kick off June 1 with three life-size dinosaurs from Feller Express and traditional Mexican dance by Fuego Nuevo USA Ballet Folklorica de Indiana.

A variety of animal programs and science experiments are also planned for later dates as well as visits by musician Jim Gill, storyteller Professor Watermelon, and magician Daniel Lusk.

Back by popular demand in 2024, Westfield Washington library will host the 43-foot long Whalemobile, a model of a humpback whale. The program will also host three foam parties.

Space is limited for all programs and registration is required.

More than 3,000 Westfield residents of all ages participated in the 2023 Summer Reading Program, turning in reading logs totaling 2.8 million minutes. This year’s goal is to reach the 3 million minute mark.

“We hope to see everyone at the library this summer,” stated Sheryl Sollars, executive director of the Westfield Washington Public Library. “I think everyone will find a new favorite spot to sit and read in our new building. Plus, reading over the summer helps keep young minds sharp.”

The Summer Reading Program is for library patrons of all ages.

Anyone who reads for or listens to at least 40 hours between June 1 and July 31 will be entered into a drawing for the grand prize which includes an Adventures in Indiana gift basket with over $350 in restaurant gift cards and family-friendly experiences.

Prizes will also be distributed to participants throughout the program when they hit specific reading milestones.

The Summer Reading Program is supported by the library, the Westfield Library Foundation and Friends of the Westfield Library.

Register online at wwpl.beanstack.org.